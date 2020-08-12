Princess Kay of the Milky Way crowned

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The cancellation of this year’s Minnesota State Fair didn’t stop the crowing of dairy royalty.
Brenna Connelly, a 19-year-old college student from Byron who represented Olmsted County, was crowned the 67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way at a private ceremony that was streamed virtually Wednesday.
Connelly will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 3,000 Minnesota dairy farm families.
Her first official duty as Princess Kay will be to have her likeness sculpted in a 90-pound block of butter at the Dairy Building on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds
