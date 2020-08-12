Taking a pie to the face for a good cause

MANKATO & NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A group of co-workers from a Mankato and New Ulm law firm got a little messy all for a good cause.
Three lawyers in New Ulm and eight in Mankato, all from Blethen-Berens each took a pie to the face after fundraising for the Brown County United Way Backpack Food Program and the Feeding Our Community Partners Backpack food program in Mankato.
The trio in New Ulm raised just over $200 and the group in Mankato raised over $500.
All donations were received over a two week period which helped create some fun competition and comradery among the team. Donations came from internal team members at the firm and from community members who may have seen the fundraiser on social media
