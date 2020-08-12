Walz extends peacetime emergency, state mask mandate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday he has signed Executive Order 20-83, which further extends his COVID-19 peacetime emergency powers through Sept. 11.
The extension of the peacetime emergency also means the statewide mask mandate is extended by an additional 30 days. As outlined in Executive Order 20-81, the mask mandate “remains in effect until the peacetime emergency declared in Executive Order 20-01 is terminated or until it is rescinded by proper authority.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present an unprecedented and rapidly evolving challenge to our state. These executive orders helped us build hospital capacity, secure critical care and personal protective equipment for healthcare providers and launch an aggressive testing strategy,” Walz said in a statement released by his office. “While these actions have slowed the spread of the virus and saved lives, it is important for us to assess the continued need for existing executive orders and rescind executive orders that are no longer necessary.”
President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 national emergency also remains in effect, in addition to states of emergency being implemented in all 50 states as of Wednesday.
The New House Republican Caucus is currently in the middle of a legal battle with the governor. The group, which includes in Rep. Jeremy Munson (23B), is suing Walz on the basis that his COVID-19 peacetime emergency powers are unconstitutional.
The NHRC is scheduled to host an update on its lawsuit against Walz on Thursday.
