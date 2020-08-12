Watonwan County reports first COVID-19 related death

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Watonwan County reports its first COVID-19 related death, an individual in their 80′s. It is one of twelve additional deaths statewide, putting the death toll now at 1,678. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,260.
The Minnesota Department of Health also reports 470 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 62,303.
55,855 patients have recovered and are no longer needing isolation.
As of 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 11, there are 335 people hospitalized, 154 in ICU.
5,711 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,188,288.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 299 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 49,702.
38,548 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 12 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 949.
530,419 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
