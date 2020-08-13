DEED: no degree needed for most jobs in demand

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - No college degree and looking for a job? No problem.
Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development reports a majority of the jobs in highest demand right now don’t require a post-secondary degree.
An average of around 1,300 new jobs is being posted per day in Minnesota, according to the National Labor Exchange. DEED reports 22 of the 30 top jobs in demand right now in Minnesota have a high school diploma or equivalent as their educational requirement. Those jobs include teaching assistants, personal care aides, production helpers, and more.
For a full list of available jobs that don’t require a college degree, visit mn.gov/deed/job-seekers/find-a-job.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.