DNR seeks input on sunfish limit

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants anglers to weigh in on a potential change to the sunfish limit on multiple Minnesota lakes.
Fisheries managers aim to increase the number of lakes with reduced bag limits from 60 to 250 by 2023.
The DNR reports an increasing number of anglers, including guides, resort owners, and fishing celebrities have voiced concerns about sunfish size and quality.
Multiple Lakes are testing out 5 or 10 sunfish bag limits. In our area, Lake Tetonka is being considered for a bag limit of 5.
Signs will be posted at the access of proposed lakes where these regulations are being considered.
The public is invited to comment through an online survey and planned meetings this fall. If it gains public support, the changes would go into effect in March of 2021.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.