DWI enforcement stepping up Friday

“He told me that that day had changed his life around,” said deputy Chris Arkell. “His family didn’t know that he was a user of methamphetamine until he was arrested, and that helped him gain their support and get sober. He said that that not only changed his life to stay sober, but also to realize what’s more important about life. That actually really hit me hard to know that we’re out here. We say that we’re out here to save lives, but to actually have that feedback and to know who you’ve influenced really helps kind of bring it home.”