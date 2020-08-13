Extra DWI enforcement from Aug. 14 to Sept. 7

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota officers step up enforcement to keep drunk drivers off the road.
According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary data shows 89 people lost their lives in drunk driving-related crashes in 2019, the most since 2015. DPS says nearly one out of every four deaths on Minnesota roads is drunk driving-related. The number of DWI arrests did drop 9 percent from around 30,000 in 2010 to around 27,000 in 2019.
Extra enforcement begins Friday, August 14, and runs through September 7.
