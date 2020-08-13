Mankato sees high interest in open school board positions

“There are some really big items that are on the list of things that our public schools are working through. Whether it’s obviously leading through a global pandemic and what learning is going to look like through that. Here in our Mankato area, we’re heavily invested in committing to the work of race equity. Which we know is going to be a really big goal area for our board moving forward. The financial situation of public schools is also and always is a challenge. We have some big things that we’re looking at and plan for related to facilities as our school district grows. We need to make sure we have appropriate facilities for our kids to learn.”