NSIC cancels fall season

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - After the cancellation of all NCAA Division II fall championships in 2020, the NSIC announced Thursday that it’s cancelling all fall competition and championships.
The conference is suspending all competition through December 31st.
The conference cited health and safety concerns factored into the decision as well as all the current recommendations regarding testing, exposure and quarantine that would make it difficult to complete a season.
While there won’t be any fall sports in 2020, the league is looking at potentially having competition opportunities for fall student-athletes in the spring.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.