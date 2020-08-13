Oak Terrace reacts to new long-term care guidelines

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The new guidelines established a clear process for allowing more visitation periods with residents.
Oak Terrace Assisted Living community administrator Drew Hood explained how he was surprised that the guidelines came out fast.
“With that being said, we are just happy that we have something to look forward to and plan ahead. Right now, we actually think the guidelines for visitation are pretty good and we’re utilizing them. These guidelines don’t take affect just yet and have some pretty strict requirements to reach the next level. It’s something we’re looking forward to and we want to make sure we’re prepared for.”
Hood explained how Oak Terrace has laid out a visitation process for their residents.
“We have set up some pretty extensive outdoor visits. Our goal is that we want everyone to see their families with outdoor visits. We have a wide range of time to visit including some weekends. We’re screening visitors when they come in, we’re making sure that they’re wearing masks and we’re keeping the six feet distance. Unfortunately, not all residents are able to have a successful visit in that manner. In those cases we’re using essential care giver visits or compassionate care visits where residents and family members are able to be in the same room.”
If there is an exposure within the facility then visitation from family members will be pushed back 28 days for a precautionary measure.
