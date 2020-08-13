President Donald Trump to visit Mankato on Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - President Donald Trump will be visiting Mankato on Monday, Aug. 17, and will be reportedly addressing jobs and the economy, as well as recent civil unrest in Minneapolis.
Kevin Parsneau, a professor of political science at Minnesota State University, Mankato, said a local visit could put the state more in play for the president.
In the 2016 election, Trump narrowly lost the state to Hillary Clinton.
”Part of the strategy is that a place like Mankato is less likely to get a presidential visit even any given year or any given president, so coming here makes it sort of the political event of the year. And that can be advantageous,” Parsneau said.
Minnesota has not voted for a Republican presidential candidate since Richard Nixon in 1972.
Mankato is also located in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, where current incumbent Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) flipped the seat to Republicans in 2018.
Challenging Hagedorn in this year’s election is DFL candidate Dan Feehan.
”President Trump seems to like to visit places where he’s more popular. House District One is also going to be a hotly fought national race with lots of attention between incumbent Hagedorn vs. Feehan, and I think Hagedorn has been a big supporter of President Trump, and in some senses, it might be a stop by to help his campaign,” Parsneau said.
