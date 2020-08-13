President Trump to visit Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The USA Today reports that President Trump will be stopping in Mankato.
The president will reportedly be addressing jobs and the economy, as well as recent civil unrest in Minneapolis. Minnesota has not voted for a Republican president in the electoral college since Richard Nixon in 1972.
In the 2016 election, President Trump narrowly lost the state to Hillary Clinton in the closest margin since the 1984 election.
Updates on the President Trump’s visit will be given on KEYC News Now as more information becomes available leading up to the campaign stop.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.