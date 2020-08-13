SCC awarded grant to help underrepresented students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College receives a $1.3 million grant to help assist underrepresented students
It’s the third TRIOStudent Support Services Grant SCC has received from the Department of Education. The five-year grant provides around $261,000 each year for SCC to offer individualized services to 140 underrepresented students. That includes first-generation college students, those who meet certain income requirements, and students with a disability.SCC received its first five-year TRIO grant in 2010 and another in 2015.
