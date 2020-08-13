Spring Lake Park Swim Facility closed after possible COVID-19 exposure

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato city officials today announced the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility will be closed pending an investigation of possible COVID-19 exposure in one or more staff members.
“The safety of our guests is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, the swim facility will remain closed as we work with Public Health officials to determine who may have been exposed and what, if any risk, remains to pool guests and staff,” says North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein.
The city does not believe there is concern about widespread exposure to pool guests and staff.
“We will be working closely with our partners in the medical community and Public Health to ensure a thorough investigation and follow up. I am confident we are proceeding in the best interests of our residents, pool guests, and staff members,” says Harrenstein.
Questions may be directed to City Administrator Harrenstein at 507-625-4141.
