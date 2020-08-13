Spring Lake Park temporarily closes, possible COVID-19 exposure

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Spring Lake Swim Facility in North Mankato temporarily closed Thursday because of potential COVID-19 exposure to two of its staff.
In a statement released by the city Thursday, city administrator John Harrenstein said officials acted out of precautionary measures to determine if any risks remain to pool guests and staff.
“There will be subsequent updates after we work with our partners in public health, and to emphasize that this is a precaution, Harrenstein said. “We’re going to be following up with our public health partners to determine if anything additional needs to be done, but at this time we’re not aware.”
The statement said city officials do not believe there are concerns about widespread exposure to guests or staff.
The pool will remain closed until further notice.
