Waseca County reports first COVID-19 related death

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca County reports its first COVID-19 related death, an individual in their 70′s. It is one of seven additional deaths statewide, putting the death toll now at 1,685. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,263.
The Minnesota Department of Health also reports 697 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 62,993.
56,346 patients have recovered and are no longer needing isolation.
As of 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 13, there are 308 people hospitalized, 154 in ICU.
5,742 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,188,288.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 299 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 50,218.
39,228 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been five additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 956.
537,426 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
