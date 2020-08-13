Windom Riverfest still on

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - With many town traditions being interrupted by the pandemic, the city of Windom’s Riverfest was no different, but organizers of the event, which is typically held in June, had their hearts set on making it happen.
Windom Riverfest kicked off Monday with an ongoing medallion hunt. More events, including a parade and fireworks, take place this weekend. A group of around a dozen volunteers has worked tirelessly to plan the events.
They’ve had to make a number of changes, including switching their main venue to Tegels Park, all while trying to stay up to date with constantly changing health regulations.
“We have had to ask almost everybody in the community to pitch in. The restrooms have to be cleaned way more than you would ever think. Everytime someone stands up from a picnic table someone has to clean that picnic table off so we are asking so many people in the community to participate in that it’s like we’re all in it together,” says Greg Warner, Vice President of Windom Riverfest.
To find a full list of the events taking place through Sunday, you can follow the Windom Riverfest at windomchamber.com.
