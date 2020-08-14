Activist charged in toppling of Minnesota Columbus statue

By Associated Press | August 14, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 8:49 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors have charged an Indigenous activist in the toppling of a Christopher Columbus statue outside the Capitol in St. Paul.

Mike Forcia, a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, was charged Thursday with a felony count of criminal property damage.

The lack of immediate charges after the June 10 incident drew the ire of state Republicans, who held an oversight hearing last month questioning state public safety officials on their response.

There will be consequences for protesters who pulled down Columbus statue, says Walz

