ADA, local dentists react to latest recommendations to postpone visits

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local dentists and the American Dental Association responding to the latest recommendations issued by the World Health Organization to postpone routine dental visits in communities with high COVID-19 transmission rates.
WHO says it is recommending the delay because dentists are frequently exposed to saliva and blood. They are at high risk of being infected with the virus or passing it to their patients. The American Dental Association disagrees with that recommendation, issuing a statement saying oral health is essential to overall health. Dr. Garrett Clause with North Mankato Commerce Drive Dental says he is standing by the ADA.
“We’re seeing a lot of people that we recommended treatment back in February or March and we’re just now able to get to some of those people and some of the cavities that we hoped would be more straightforward have developed into more complex cases so dentistry is something where it’s important to make sure we address dental needs in a timely matter,” says Dr. Clause.
It’s been three months since they’ve reopened to patients and Dr. Clause says he hasn’t been made aware of any cases of COVID-19 being transmitted through dental work.
