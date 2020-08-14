AMC, Cinemark movie theaters plan to reopen

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some AMC and Cinemark movie theaters plan to reopen next week, but are people ready to head back into a movie theater?
The reopening of theaters has been delayed several times due to the pandemic. An exact reopening date for the Mankato AMC location has yet to be announced. However, the Cinemark movie theater at the River Hills Mall is expected to reopen next week. In the reopened AMC theaters, guests must wear masks, and the theaters will have lowered capacity and upgraded ventilation systems. Still, questions remain over whether or not people will choose to stay home to catch a new flick.
“I’ve talked to a lot of people, I’ve posted a lot of things on Facebook and people say they’re moviegoers but they don’t miss it as much as they thought they would and I think with Netflix and Amazon Prime and all the streaming services out there that have picked up the slack I think those people who were willing to go to the movie theaters and see something they wouldn’t see somewhere else are going to say I’m going to stay home, pop some popcorn and watch something on Netflix,” says movie reviewer Mike Lagerquist.
KEYC News Now took to Facebook to ask you if you would rather see new major releases in theaters or at home on-demand amid the pandemic. 73 percent of those that responded would rather stay home to watch a movie.
