AMC, Cinemark movie theaters plan to reopen

“I’ve talked to a lot of people, I’ve posted a lot of things on Facebook and people say they’re moviegoers but they don’t miss it as much as they thought they would and I think with Netflix and Amazon Prime and all the streaming services out there that have picked up the slack I think those people who were willing to go to the movie theaters and see something they wouldn’t see somewhere else are going to say I’m going to stay home, pop some popcorn and watch something on Netflix,” says movie reviewer Mike Lagerquist.