Coaches weigh in on NSIC decision to cancel sports through 2020

FULL INTERVIEW: Coaches of the Maverick football and soccer programs weigh in on NSIC decision
By Mary Rominger | August 14, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 2:31 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Head coach of the Maverick football team, Todd Hoffner, and head coach of the Maverick women’s soccer team, Brian Bahl, sit-down to discuss what the remainder of 2020 will look like following the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s (NSIC) decision to cancel all competition and championships through December 31st.

Both coaches discuss a plan of attack for workouts, how to approach a TBD season, further communication with the conference, plus the message to athletes.

