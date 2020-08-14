Cook at Vikings camp, but no deal yet: ‘Where I want to be’

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have conducted their first official practice of the season, and Dalvin Cook was a full participant.
The NFL’s latest running back contract conundrum appears to be on track for resolution without a public clash between team and player.
Cook has entered the final year of his rookie deal. He says his agent and the team are “working hard” on a new contract. He has no plans to hold out without one.
The 2017 second-round pick had his first Pro Bowl selection in 2019. He was seventh in the league with 1,654 yards from scrimmage in just 14 games.
