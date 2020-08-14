Dog shot inside portable toilet in St. Paul city park

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a dog was shot inside a portable toilet in a St. Paul city park.
Police say a man who called 911 about 3:20 a.m. Friday reported hearing gunshots at the Maryland Avenue and Dale Street park.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the caller heard a dog yelp and saw a male exit the toilet.
St. Paul police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster says officers found the dog and discovered it had been shot in the snout.
A veterinary technician from the nearby Como Park Animal Hospital assisted police and brought the dog in for treatment.
Information about its condition wasn’t immediately available.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.