Mankato Golf Club hosts charity event

“We just wanted to make sure to pay it forward and give some back to them. As well as other families that were in the same situation as us, to remember and honor our two boys. One of our sons, passed away when he was three months old of an intestinal infection. He passed away in the NICU at three months and our other son spent another month there, a total of four months. We lived at the Ronald McDonald house for four months, it’s just a way to honor, remember and pay it forward.”