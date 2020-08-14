Mankato Golf Club hosts charity event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The charity event had a total of 30 teams participating in the golf tournament. All of the proceeds from the event went to the Ronald McDonald House.
The golf tournament is in memoriam to honor their late son Landon.
Event planner Cassi Wanous explained that the charity event is their way of helping others.
“We just wanted to make sure to pay it forward and give some back to them. As well as other families that were in the same situation as us, to remember and honor our two boys. One of our sons, passed away when he was three months old of an intestinal infection. He passed away in the NICU at three months and our other son spent another month there, a total of four months. We lived at the Ronald McDonald house for four months, it’s just a way to honor, remember and pay it forward.”
The teams were split up into three flights and the team with the lowest score won in each flight.
