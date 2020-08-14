MDH: eight additional deaths tied to COVID-19 in Minnesota; 738 new confirmed positive cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 738 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 63,723.
There have been eight additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,693. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,269.
Two of the additional deaths occurred in southern Minnesota. A Blue Earth County resident in their 50′s and a Watonwan County resident, whose age has not been released.
There are 56,659 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 11, there are 313 people hospitalized, 152 in ICU.
5,783 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,219,816.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 438 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 49,208.
39,818 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 10 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 965.
542,859 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
