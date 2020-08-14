MSU Mankato Pres. Davenport to host virtual convocation; announcing retirement

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato President Richard Davenport announces his retirement at the end of the upcoming academic year.
This year will be his 19th year as MSU’s president. He is the 12th president in MSU’s 152-year history, and his tenure is longer than any other currently serving president at any Minnesota college or university.
His final convocation to welcome back MSU faculty will be held virtually via Zoom beginning at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Students will also begin moving into on-campus housing by appointment on Monday.
The first day of fall classes at MSU is August 24.
