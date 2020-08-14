Ries: ’Feels good’ to have Gustavus’ support as player, coach

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Gustavus Adolphus College Athletics Department announced Monday it has hired former NCAA Softball national champion Coley Ries to be the head coach of the softball program.
Ries has served as the primary pitching coach for the Minnesota State Mavericks softball team for the past three seasons.
Ries, a native of Eagle Lake, Minnesota, is a graduate of Mankato East High School and Minnesota State University, Mankato, where she helped lead the Mavericks softball team to its first NCAA Division II national championship in 2017.
“Coley stood out from an impressive list of candidates for this position and I’m eager to see her lead our softball program,” Gustavus Adolphus College Athletic Director Tom Brown said. “As a college coach, she is a rising star and is well respected by the softball community. She is a proven winner on and off the field. We look forward to her building our program back to the top of the MIAC.”
After her prolific college career, Ries signed a deal professional with the Texas Charge of the National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) in 2017. Ries also had stints with NPF’s Chicago Bandits in 2018 and the Aussie Peppers of Minnesota in 2019. She had resigned with the Peppers for the NPF’s 2020 season, before the Peppers, who are comprised of mainly Australian national players, announced they would not be coming to America this season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She opted to rejoin the Chicago Bandits on May 11.
“I am so excited and truly honored to be the next head coach for Gustavus softball,” Ries said. “This program has shown in the past to be a powerhouse and I’m thrilled to have the chance to get it back to that point. I want to thank the entire athletic department for being so welcoming and giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to get to work!”
Ries becomes the eight head coach in Gustavus softball’s 52-year history.
