South Central College receives grant

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - They received the $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The money is going to be spread out between the North Mankato and Fairbault campuses. This grant will span over the course of five years.
“This grant helps our first generation college students, income eligible or students with disabilities. To be more successful, to graduate from college or to transfer after they graduate from SCC,” director of trio at South Central College, Linda Leech said.
The Trio Student Support Services is allowed to help up to 140 students at a time.
