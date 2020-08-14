UPDATE: Vehicle connected to missing person found; unidentified body found

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says a family member of 37-year-old Lucas Pfarr located his vehicle in rural Sibley County.
Authorities discovered the body of an adult male late Friday night following a search of the family member’s property. The body was transported to Anoka County for an autopsy and identification.
Pfarr has been missing since August 11.
Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to public safety and it is not actively searching for other individuals involved in this incident.
PREVIOUS UPDATE
LE SUER, Minn. (KEYC) - It has now been more than a week since a Le Sueur man went missing, and the Le Sueur Police Department is continuing to search for any signs of Lucas Pfarr.
The 37-year-old was last seen leaving his home Tuesday morning. He was wearing blue jeans, leather work boots, and a gray polo shirt. He also has a tattoo on his right calf. Authorities say his truck has not yet been located either. It’s a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado single cab tan pickup with Minnesota license plate 059RAE.
Officials say many community members have also stepped in to help search for Pfarr since his disappearance, but tracking down a specific area to search has become challenging.
“Lucas was an army veteran and served in Iraq in 2004 and 2005 and he also lived in California for a period of about 10 years as well so he does have contacts throughout the country as well. We have done some searches of areas that Lucas frequented or is known to hang out at but unfortunately, right now we don’t have any information to suggest we should search a specific area,” says Le Sueur police.
In a statement, Pfarr’s family says they are thankful for the ongoing efforts to help search for him. They are asking people to continue to search land in the area, focusing on areas that are good for hunting, fishing and cutting wood.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Le Sueur Police Department at 507-665-2041.
ORIGINAL STORY
LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Le Sueur Police ask for the public’s help in locating a missing person.
According to Le Sueur Police, Lucas John Pfarr was last seen Tuesday, wearing blue jeans, leather work boots, and a gray polo shirt. The police department says Pfarr is driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado single cab pickup tan in color with Minnesota license plate 059RAE.
