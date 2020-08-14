Updated state data shows improvements for many school districts

More cleaning, fewer students on Mankato buses this fall
By Jake Rinehart | August 14, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 2:18 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Health released its latest figures on Thursday that will guide school districts across the state its decision-making process for fall.

Counties across the state continue to inch closer and closer to meeting the suggested standards to have students return to the classroom, with 48 counties, two more than last week, now meeting the suggested guidelines to hold in-person learning for all this fall.

The table below shows how many counties have been in each range dating back to July 5.

Date 0 to less than 10 10 to less than 20 20 to less than 30 30 to less than 50 50 or more
July 5 to July 18 40 32 9 3 3
July 12 to July 25 46 28 10 3 0
July 19 to Aug. 1 48 29 8 2 0

Locally in southern Minnesota, counties that saw improvements, or a decrease in the number of new cases per 10,000 county residents over the latest 14-day period, include Blue Earth, Faribault, Lyon, Martin, Murray, Waseca and Watonwan Counties.

Furthermore, Faribault, Lyon, Martin, Murray and Watonwan Counties had a large enough decrease in new cases to drop into a new recommended learning threshold.

View the map below for more case information for school districts in your community.

