Virtual presentation breaks down area wastewater sources, pollution

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Rick Baird, the environmental sustainability coordinator for the city of Mankato, held a virtual presentation on his work as a “water sleuth” tracking and finding water leaks and pollution in the wastewater system.
Baird showed photos of common wastewater pollution sources such as storm drains. Explaining how waste and products put down places like basins’s end up in the river, affecting the water quality.
“The simplest message is, that catch basin at the end of your driveway, is not a place to dump paint and grass and wash your driveway and your car, because all of that, that goes into that catch basin at the end of your property, goes straight to the river,” said Baird.
More information on wastewater pollution, sources and treatment can be found on the city of Mankato’s website.
