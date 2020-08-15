Brown County hosts Republican candidates in car caravan

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) and U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis could be seen on the campaign trail this weekend.
The day featured a caravan of classic vintage cars to New Ulm and surrounding areas, where attendees got the chance to listen to Republican leader speakers.
Hagedorn expressed his support for President Trump and the importance of the upcoming election.
“I know the coronavirus hit threw a wrench in the whole economic system, a pause in the economy, all the supply chain issues, but we will get back to where we were. And the way we are going to get back to where we were is to have a leader like President Trump who did it in the first place and republicans who will implement principles that make sense, one of those republicans in Washington was Jason Lewis,” said Hagedorn.
Lewis, a one-term congressman and former conservative radio host, won Tuesday’s Republican Senate primary.
Lewis shared his standpoint on re-opening the economy, calling the lock down quote “an overreach by the governor’s office,”.
“It’s about restoring public order, about getting undone from these lock downs. We are all concerned about coronavirus but we can take care of the vulnerable while we let other people go about their business and by the way that includes getting kids back to in person learning,” said Lewis.
President Trump took to Twitter last week to endorse Lewis.
Both Representative Hagedorn and Lewis say they are looking forward to President Trump’s visit to Mankato Monday, August 17.
