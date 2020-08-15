Local farmers market gearing towards fall

“There are all sorts of home made goodies, weather that be baked goods, hand made items for clothing, or things for helping out in the home. There are also blanks, we also have quite a lot of baked things around weather that be pies, rolls, breads, bars. You name it and it’s here, there is also meats and honey. It’s an all-in-one inclusive store, that has everything local,” Guldan said.