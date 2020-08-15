Local farmers market gearing towards fall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato area’s largest farmers market has been underway for the summer and is gearing up for the fall season.
“Later on we’ll have more winter squash, pumpkins coming in with quite a bit of force. Right now, we’re just starting to get into watermelon those will continue. A lot of those cold crops will continue to grow and the market does not diminish in size by any means or any time soon,” vice president of the Mankato Area Growers Association Tim Guldan said.
Throughout the summer months, the market takes over the Best Buy parking lot three days a week.
“I would say come on out and see us, we’re here from 8 until noon through Halloween. I think Halloween is on a Saturday this year coincidentally, we’ll be here until then,” owner of The Pie Peddler Jean Jacobs said.
The Mankato farmers market has branded itself as a one-stop shop for a wide array of local goods.
“There are all sorts of home made goodies, weather that be baked goods, hand made items for clothing, or things for helping out in the home. There are also blanks, we also have quite a lot of baked things around weather that be pies, rolls, breads, bars. You name it and it’s here, there is also meats and honey. It’s an all-in-one inclusive store, that has everything local,” Guldan said.
To keep the experience alive, the vendors are nothing short of dedicated to the market.
“I actually grew up starting younger than my son at this time, he is eleven here. We started doing this market, when I was eight years old. We’ve been coming to the market for about 25 to 26 years and growing produce for 32 years now. To see the family continue and move on is really heartwarming to me,” Guldan said.
Jean Jacobs explained that farmers markets have been a hot commodity this summer amid the pandemic.
“I would say almost everyone has masks. The vendors and the customers have been very cooperative with our distancing. We have all that going on and as far as our six foot distancing, we’ve trying to keep everyone moving and shopping quickly.”
