Mankato protest, rally planned in response to President Trump’s visit

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - President Trump’s visit to Mankato spurs plans for protests and rally’s.
The indivisible group of St. Peter and Greater Mankato are to hold a peaceful protest against President Trump’s visit.
That takes place on Veterans Memorial Bridge in Mankato Monday, August 17 at 11:30 a.m. followed by speakers at Veterans Memorial Park.
“It’s an effort to keep the focus on things we care about. How to keep our teachers, students and staff safe in a time of reopening in the middle of a global pandemic. How to heal the racial divisions that are here in our community and how to get justice and solidarity for all Americans,” said Indivisible Group member and protest organizer Yurie Hong.
The group encourages attendees to bring signs.
On the other end, a rally supporting President Trump is also planned.
“We’re getting together to do a car parade through town, the goal is to get people out, have fun and get Trump the backing that he needs,” said Head of Southern Minnesota’s Tea Party and rally organizer, Andrew B.C. Johnson.
People are encouraged to decorate their cars and meet at Roadhouse 169 Bar and Grill around 10:30 a.m. From there, the caravan plans to take off at 11:30 a.m.
President Trump is set to arrive and speak at the Mankato airport at 2 p.m. While the event is not open to the public and only viewable online, Johnson says cars will still cruise to the Mankato airport to welcome the President fly in.
