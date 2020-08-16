New fishing pier opens on Duck Lake

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The accessible fishing pier is now open at Duck Lake Park in Madison Lake.
The pier is 80 feet long and is handicap accessible. Also includes, benches to sit on, a new walkway and cut outs.
Duck Lake Preservation Association Andy Frederick says this venture started when he saw a couple kids fishing.
“Little while later, I came back to see how they were doing. They were fishing off the boat launch area and then a boat came in to launch their boat. When they started jockey for position, it was a little congested on there. Then, I saw the need to have a fishing pier.”
This pier has been in the works for four years and garnered $16,750 in fundraising efforts.
“It started out with the idea, then it went to the Duck Lake Preservation Association and got their blessing. Then there were the mailings and trying to coordinate the county, city, association and different business’s’ to get it all tied together,” Frederick said.
The Hodapp Memorial Fishing Pier was named in honor of Robert Hodapp, Sr., Leone Hodapp and Robert “Bob” Hodapp, Jr.
Frederick states that he had a personal stake in the naming of the pier.
"We were very close to the family. My parents met them during the depression in World War II. They knew each other all their life. To us growing up, they were like grandparents. When their son passed away a few years back, he was just a friend. When I had purchased the cabin across the lake, he was my neighbor. I knew them very well."
The pier has already seen action, which puts a big smile on Frederick’s face.
“They seem to be enjoying, walking out there and taking pictures. There were a lot of people fishing on there. The other day I drove by and there were a dozen people on the pier enjoying it,” Frederick said.
