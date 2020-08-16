Rep. Hagedorn fires chief of staff after allowance spending spree

FILE--Legistorm, a firm that tracks congressional office spending, says Hagedorn's office outpaced spending of all house colleagues in the first quarter of 2020. (Source: U.S. House of Representatives)
By Associated Press | August 16, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT - Updated August 16 at 11:28 AM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn has fired his chief of staff after a spending spree on taxpayer-funded communications.

The congressman, who represents Minnesota’s 1st District which covers much of southern Minnesota, spent almost 40% of his office’s annual expense allowances in the first quarter of this year. That outpaced all of his colleagues in the House, according to Legistorm, a firm that tracks the allowances.

About half of Hagedorn’s spending was on printing and mailing correspondence, totaling about $270,000.

His office confirmed that Peter Su, who had served as chief of staff since he took office, has been fired. The Daily Caller first reported the firing.

