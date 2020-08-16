Virtual tickets to President Trump’s stop in Mankato available

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It appears the public will only be able to attend President Trump’s visit to Mankato online.
KEYC News Now has received numerous calls, emails and social media messages about public tickets to the campaign event at the Mankato airport on Monday afternoon.
But on Sunday, the campaign posted an event to its website offering virtual tickets to a livestream of the visit, which the campaign is titling: “LIVESTREAM: President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks on Joe Biden’s failures on Jobs and the Economy in Minnesota.”
