Democrats respond to President Trump’s visit in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As southern Minnesota residents on both sides of the aisle made their voices heard in response to President Trump’s visit Monday, Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin now responds to his visit.
”You know, what I would say is there are no amount of visits from Donald Trump into Minnesota which would change the fact that Minnesotans are suffering because of the disastrous policies of his administration. Trump’s visit to our state is nothing more than a desperate publicity stunt and a distraction from his failed record around COVID-19 and the crumbling economy,” Martin said.
Martin said he is still confident voters will side with Joe Biden at the polls.
“And you know, look, Trump’s presidency has been a complete disaster for Minnesota families from his attacks on social security, his harmful trade policies. We do have to rebuild this economy, but it has to be done in a way that’s going to benefit every person in this country, not just those at the top,” he said.
He also commented on Minnesota’s economy and the impact it’s had on farmers and small communities.
“A lot of people like my father-in-law worked really hard for many years to open up markets with trading partners throughout the world,” he said. “And as you know, critical to Minnesota’s economy is agriculture and the ability to make sure that our farmers can get their goods to these markets. Unfortunately because of Donald Trump and his policies and the trade wars that he’s started with China and many other country’s around the world, our farmers have just been decimated.”
Martin also talked to job loss as a result of the pandemic, saying that the economy should “work for everyone.”
“And that we’re creating not just minimum wage jobs but we’re creating jobs for people that are going to be able to feed their family,” he said.
And Martin also said the president should be doing more as protests continue across the country in light of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“The president has done absolutely nothing to help communities of color in this country right now, and all he’s done is demonize and marginalize and try to drive up fear amongst American voters. Instead of bringing us together, he continues to try to divide us.”
