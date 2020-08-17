The Docket: public hearing for grazing ordinance Monday night

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato City Council will be holding a public hearing Monday night at 7:00 p.m.
The topic: to discuss a proposed Prescribed Grazing ordinance.
The ordinance targets the use of goats to control invasive vegetation.
The council packet says farm animals, including goats, are not allowed in the city, so an amendment would be required to allow the use of goats for this reason.
The council says prescribed grazing provides an alternative to using chemicals to control vegetation and is also intended as a way to control vegetation on terrain that is hard to get to.
North Mankato notes Burnsville and Faribault as examples of cities that work with prescribed grazing.
Under the proposal, areas with prescribed grazing must be enclosed at all times.
Prescribed grazing would also be required to not harm other natural resources including endangered plant species and water quality.
Permits would also be needed for all prescribed grazing activities.
