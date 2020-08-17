First day of men’s residential program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some services resume at House of Hope after the nonprofit was forced to lay off around 80 employees and close for two months due to the pandemic.
The non-profit is now fully staffed. Today also marks the first day of the Men’s Residental Program opening up, meaning clients are now being accepted into the program. House of Hope’s non-residential out-patient program also opened up six weeks ago. As they get back on track, the organization has also been awarded a $40,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust.
“We will now be able to take a portion of these funds for the client scholarship program that we have here. That program is for example if a client comes to us and has insurance but they don’t have enough money to pay the deductible up front then they still can have access to treatment so it reduces that barrier to treatment access. and the other program we have is what’s called the Bill Program and that’s basically set up for clients who have barriers or recognize barriers when they’re getting close to the end of their treatment like housing or transportation,” says Dean Gilbertson, House of Hope President.
House of Hope will also use a portion of the funds to hire a peer recovery support specialist and to help support the financial loss it suffered due to COVID-19.
