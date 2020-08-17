First day of men’s residential program

“We will now be able to take a portion of these funds for the client scholarship program that we have here. That program is for example if a client comes to us and has insurance but they don’t have enough money to pay the deductible up front then they still can have access to treatment so it reduces that barrier to treatment access. and the other program we have is what’s called the Bill Program and that’s basically set up for clients who have barriers or recognize barriers when they’re getting close to the end of their treatment like housing or transportation,” says Dean Gilbertson, House of Hope President.