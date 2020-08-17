On guard: Vikings continue OL shuffle; Elflein on right side

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Pat Elflein (65) defends during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, in Detroit. The Vikings had some trouble on the interior of their offensive line at times last season, and there were no upgrades made. Their first move to try to improve was to shift Pat Elflein from left guard to right guard. (Source: AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)