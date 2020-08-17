On guard: Vikings continue OL shuffle; Elflein on right side

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Pat Elflein (65) defends during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, in Detroit. The Vikings had some trouble on the interior of their offensive line at times last season, and there were no upgrades made. Their first move to try to improve was to shift Pat Elflein from left guard to right guard. (Source: AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
By Associated Press | August 17, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 7:04 PM

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The interior of Minnesota’s offensive line has been in frequent flux in recent seasons.

Pat Elflein has now taken the full tour. After another year of mostly middling blocking in the middle, the Vikings have made more changes.

Elflein has moved to right guard, a “group decision” by him and the coaches.

He was the starting center in his first two seasons and the left guard in 2019.

Garrett Bradbury has returned for his second season at center to provide stability.

Aviante Collins and Dakota Dozier are competing for the starting spot at left guard.

