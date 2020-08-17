High school sports in Minnesota return, questionable future

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Weeks ago, Minnesota high school athletes weren’t sure they’d have a fall season at all.
Practices in the state started up on Monday for girls’ swimming and tennis and boys’ and girls’ cross country and soccer.
Mankato East Boys’ Cross Country kick-started practice with a timed two miles.
“I hit a [personal record] today, so I’m very happy about that. All my hard work paid off,” Mankato East senior runner Josh Roise said.
Roise proving off-season workouts were just as crucial as any other year.
“We had a lot of kids put in like 400-miles, Andrew went like 500. I don’t know how he did that,” Mankato East runner Calvin Moeller said.
“It takes 10-weeks for you to get to the level of shape that you need to run a good race usually,” senior Mankato East runner Andrew Johnson said.
Going into day one, athletes know they’ll have a shortened regular season, with significant limitations, and any post-season competition is not guaranteed.
“You’re just going to have to be here, be ready to swim super hard because we don’t even know if we are getting state or sections right now which are the biggest meets of the season. If we get those meets it’d be great, if not you still get to swim your other meets which is great,” junior Mankato West swimmer Sophia Leonard said.
For Mankato Girls’ Swimming and Diving, this season tests one’s love for the sport.
“To be swimming right now you do have to have a love for swimming because it is hard not knowing what’s going to happen in the future,” junior Mankato West swimmer Annika Younge said.
The question ‘is this season worth it?’ triggered an automatic response from the athletes.
“It’s still as rewarding and as worth it for me just because I like to see myself improve and get more in shape as the season goes on, especially with it being my senior year,” senior Mankato West swimmer Ellie Schindle said.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to prevent anything bad from happening because we don’t want to end our season early at all,” Moeller said.
