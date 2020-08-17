MDH: six additional deaths tied to COVID-19 in Minnesota; 567 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 567 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 65,716.
There have been six additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,712. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,280.
There are 58,859 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 17, there are 131 people hospitalized, 155 in ICU.
5,886 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 1,266,561.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 184 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 52,722.
40,738 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 981.
561,754 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
