$122 million in grants, loans awarded to local communities

MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority announces $122 million in grants and loans for water and infrastructure projects in 24 communities.
Among the funding, recipients are the cities of Mountain Lake and Winnebago. Mountain Lake is receiving $10.6 million for the construction and operation of a wastewater treatment plant.
Winnebago is receiving $5.5 million for stormwater drainage improvements in the northwest area of the city.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.