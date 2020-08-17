$122 million in grants, loans awarded to local communities

The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority announces $122 million in grants and loans for water and infrastructure projects in 24 communities. (Source: Minnesota Public Facilities Authority)
By Kelsey Barchenger | August 17, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 1:37 PM

MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority announces $122 million in grants and loans for water and infrastructure projects in 24 communities.

Among the funding, recipients are the cities of Mountain Lake and Winnebago. Mountain Lake is receiving $10.6 million for the construction and operation of a wastewater treatment plant.

Winnebago is receiving $5.5 million for stormwater drainage improvements in the northwest area of the city.

