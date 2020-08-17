Motorcyclist critically injured after accident

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A 27-year-old man is severely injured in a motorcycle accident in Faribault County.
It happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. The State Patrol says John Burke, of Lakota, Iowa, was northbound on Highway 22 when his motorcycle left the roadway, entered the ditch, and hit the field approach. Burke was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol report says he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.