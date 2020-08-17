Northern Iowa man arrested on warrant for murder

RUTHVEN, Iowa. (KEYC) - A northern Iowa man is arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder following an incident that happened in July.
According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, authorities found a body in Virgin Lake south of Ruthven, Iowa on July 22. An autopsy was performed and the victim was identified as 27-year-old Rollin Bontrager, from Washington, Iowa. Authorities executed a search warrant one week later at two homes and three vehicles in Emmetsburg. Late last week, officials arrested 29-year-old Michael Dean Schwidder, of Emmetsburg in connection to the case. A charge of first-degree murder is pending.
The investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office.
