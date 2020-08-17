Political opponents and supporters await presidential remarks in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Trump Campaign visit to Mankato will be a brief one as President Trump is scheduled to speak in Osh Kosh, Wisconsin at 4:30 p.m. Monday, just hours before the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Milwaukee at 8 p.m. CST.
Monday’s campaign stop marks at least the sixth time a president or presidential candidate has visited Blue Earth County.
As the campaigner-in-chief touches down in Mankato, local candidates hope President Trump’s presence can prove useful at the ballot box.
”I think Minnesota’s in play,” MN-01 Rep. Jim Hagedorn said. When he was in 2018 in Rochester he helped propel myself and other Republicans to victory. We actually took back a Democrat seat, one of only two in the country to do that.”
Opponents of the president’s reelection are gearing up to broadcast their message Monday with multiple protests planned. Indivisible of St. Peter/Greater Mankato is one of those groups.
”Yurie Hong/Lead Coordinator, Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato: I think people are really worried, I think they’re scared,” Yurie Hong, Lead Coordinator of Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato said. “I think they’re scared of all of the things President Trump has done already in his administration in terms of sowing the seeds of division and hate. I think they’re concerned and worried about his ineffectiveness when it comes to effective policies for dealing with COVID-19 and this global pandemic.”
Those supporting the president view his rhetoric in a different light.
“I don’t see him as creating division, I see him as saying it how it is. Sometimes he doesn’t use the appropriate words that are ‘politically correct,‘” Andrew B.C. Johnson of the Mankato/Southern Minnesota Tea Party said. “I would say the media needs to be held accountable. They are the ones who are pushing the power struggle, the divide as I see it in America.”
Economic recovery will be on voters’ minds this election cycle as the country navigates record job loss at the hands of the coronavirus pandemic.
While President Trump give remarks on what his campaign calls “the failures of Joe Biden on jobs and the economy,” Minnesota’s DFL Party casts a similar criticism on the president’s policies.
”When [President] Trump decided to start these trade wars with China and other countries around the world, it’s devastating not just small towns throughout Minnesota, but frankly our whole economy.” Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said ahead of the campaign stop.
Rep. Hagedorn believes in continuing on the economic course President Trump has set.
“The way to get back to where we were is: time-tested principles, less regulations, tax reform that makes sense, low energy prices and trade deals that are good for our country and our workers,” Rep. Hagedorn (R-MN01) said. “I think we’re on track with the president, he’s the one who got us there in the first place, he can lead us back.”
Monday’s campaign event is not open to the public but the Trump campaign has made tickets available to watch his remarks on livestreamed video.
Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato will hold its protest beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge in Mankato. The protest will end at 1:30 p.m. and feature guest speakers.
