Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato in 16 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Local supporters, politicians and journalists from across the country packed Mankato Regional Airport Monday afternoon to witness a historic day for the city of Mankato, as President Donald Trump became the fourth sitting president to make an official visit to the city.
The president was welcomed by a roaring crowd of about 500 supporters Monday afternoon, as well as several members of Minnesota’s Republican Party, including Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) and GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan.
She says she hopes the president saw the depth of our community during his time in Minnesota.
”Here in southern Minnesota, we have a huge agricultural community. It’s important that we’re standing with our farmers and setting up the best trade deals for them so that they can continue to flourish and grow. On the other side of your district, you’ve got the Mayo Clinic. Health care is such an important thing in Minnesota,” Carnahan said.
The president gave shout-outs to several Minnesota Republicans, including former congressman Jason Lewis, who is running for U.S. Senate against incumbent Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.).
Trump’s remarks hit topics across the political board, from immigration to medical prices to the apex of his campaign tour: jobs; all focused on the differences from his opponent, presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
After a visit of about an hour and 45 minutes, the president hopped back on Air Force One and headed to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, where he’s held a similar rally.
The rally in Oshkosh coincided with the opening night of the Democratic National Convention, happening just 90 miles from Oshkosh in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
With the election 78 days away, Trump makes it clear he’s eyeing Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes this time around.
In 2016, he lost Minnesota to Hillary Clinton by less than 45,000 votes, but that year Trump did find support in southern Minnesota.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.