Trump signs Iowa disaster declaration, to visit Tuesday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has signed an emergency declaration to supply federal money to help Iowa recover from an unusual wind storm that struck a week ago.
Trump said Monday that Gov. Kim Reynolds asked him to declare an emergency on Sunday.
Her request says the state sustained $3.99 billion in damage.
A derecho with hurricane-force wind gusts exceeding 100 mph destroyed or extensively damaged 8,200 homes and 13 million acres of corn, about a third of the state’s crop land.
As of Monday utility companies reported about 65,000 people remain without power.
Reynolds says Trump is expected to visit the state Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.